Temperatures stay below average to begin the week | 3/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures to begin the week are looking to stay cool. Out the door tomorrow temperatures before sunrise will be in the mid 30s. A cold northern wind at 5 to 15 mph will keep temperatures cool all day, as our afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s. There is a chance for some light scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow as well, but accumulations will stay light.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s, and afternoon temperatures will climb only to the mid 50s. Average for this time of year in Texoma is the mid 60s, so we are staying 10 to 15 degrees below average. A 30 percent chance for rain is in the forecast on Tuesday, with the rain staying north of the Red River.

Wednesday temperatures will rebound back into the 70s and skies will clear during the day. South winds at 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday will stay in the 70s, but rain chances will return. This rain system on Thursday will be the best shot at widespread rain across Texoma, and there is also a chance this system can produce severe storms. The severe storm potential will depend on the timing of a cold front coming through in the afternoon. If the cold front comes through around noon, severe storms will be less likely. If the cold front comes through around 6pm, severe weather is much more likely. Weather models are still not in agreement on this system, but as of now the biggest severe weather threat looks to stay southeast of our viewing area.

Friday temperatures will cool back down to have highs in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will continue to drop and will struggle to even reach the 50s! On the bright side, next weekend does look to remain dry.

Have a great start to the week! - Alex Searl

