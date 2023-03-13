Common Ground Youth gives back to their community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Common Ground Youth is a non-profit organization created to provide a safe place where kids can come together to give back to the community.

Founder Laci Young is a minister who started the organization in October.

She said she’s passionate about working with the youth and wants them to always feel accepted.

“Youth to be able to come together, find their common ground with each other no matter what they identify as, what their religion is, their background, ethnicity or any of that stuff, they come together to volunteer,” she said.

Young said they volunteer at various places but the second Saturday of the month is reserved to serve at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Lawton.

At each event she averages between 8-15 kids from the ages of 11-18.

She said the kids can benefit from this in many ways.

“Even if they don’t need volunteer hours for school, maybe some of them just want to get involved, and I think it helps them grow for the future and figure out what they can do to make a difference,” said Young.

The Unitarian Universalist Church said they feed between 60-100 people daily.

Vice President of the Church Aubrey Pyrat said she’s glad the kids can help because there’s a big need in Lawton to help the hungry and homeless

“I hope that they’re getting a sense of social justice, a sense of responsibility for their community. I hope they’re understanding that we could all be in that position and maybe building empathy,” said Pyrat.

Alexander Johnson has been a member of the church for about 4 years, he said he enjoys volunteering because it gives him a purpose.

“It gives you a why for all the how’s of whatever happened before, and it helps you live with a purpose to do something for somebody else,” he said.

Johnson said they always need extra hands to ensure they can help as many people as possible.

To donate or volunteer you can find the church and Common Ground Youth on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.