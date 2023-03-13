Duncan performing manhole repairs, some streets affected

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City officials in Duncan say they will be closing some roads as they conduct repairs to manholes.

The City of Duncan will be closing the roadway on 6th St between Walnut Ave and Oak Ave and reducing the roadway to one lane on 10th St between Stephens and Duncan to one lane beginning March 13 through March 20.

Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times but are asking no thru traffic try to come in the area.

Drivers are urged to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

