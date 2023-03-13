Lunch and Learn being held by Department Of Rehabilitation Services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Department of Rehabilitation services will host a lunch and learn to emphasize their “Best Camp” -- which assists anyone between the ages of 15 and a half to 21 with services to get them into the workplace.

The camp is especially important for those with disabilities.

One of the department’s rehabilitation specialists, Brian Montgomery -- says he wants to help business owners understand that there’s room for people with disabilities in the work place.

“There’s always room for someone,” Montgomery said. “We may not all be able to come in and work 40 hours a week, we may only be able to work 20 hours a week with whatever our disability or tolerance may be. There’s always room for somebody- you know. We can’t all come in and build a ferrari, but we can all come in and admire the ferrari, we can talk about the ferrari, we can draw the ferrari, we can do all these different things, we just gotta give people a chance.”

The lunch and learn will be at the Incubation Center at the Great Plains Technology Center on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

