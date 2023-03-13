Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lunch and Learn being held by Department Of Rehabilitation Services

The camp is especially important for those with disabilities.
The camp is especially important for those with disabilities.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Department of Rehabilitation services will host a lunch and learn to emphasize their “Best Camp” -- which assists anyone between the ages of 15 and a half to 21 with services to get them into the workplace.

The camp is especially important for those with disabilities.

One of the department’s rehabilitation specialists, Brian Montgomery -- says he wants to help business owners understand that there’s room for people with disabilities in the work place.

“There’s always room for someone,” Montgomery said. “We may not all be able to come in and work 40 hours a week, we may only be able to work 20 hours a week with whatever our disability or tolerance may be. There’s always room for somebody- you know. We can’t all come in and build a ferrari, but we can all come in and admire the ferrari, we can talk about the ferrari, we can draw the ferrari, we can do all these different things, we just gotta give people a chance.”

The lunch and learn will be at the Incubation Center at the Great Plains Technology Center on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
Furry Friend Friday: Husky/Shepherd mix named Lucky.
Furry Friend Friday: Husky/Shepherd Mix
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Cold front brings cool temperatures to start the week.
Cold front tonight brings cool temperatures on Sunday | 3/11 PM

Latest News

Another round of rain showers appears likely for counties north of the Red River
Tuesday: morning precipitation, afternoon sunshine | 3/13PM
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times but are...
Duncan performing manhole repairs, some streets affected
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan