Oklahoma Historical Society travel contest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s spring break for kids across Southwest Oklahoma and those looking for a fun and educational road trip have the opportunity to get a little competitive.

The Oklahoma Historical Society is sponsoring a travel contest and you won’t need to leave the state to have fun in this adventure. All you have to do is visit museums and historic sites around Oklahoma.

Oklahomans have the entire month of March to visit 25 museums and historic sites across the state.

All you have to do is visit a place, take a selfie, and post it on social media with the hashtag #exploreOHS.

The Oklahoma Historical Society will monitor the hashtag and whoever visits the most places will win one of three prizes. OHS swag the chance to name a baby bison this spring at Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum or Ride a keelboat at Fort Gibson Historic site.

Jessica Brogdon the public information officer said with many students being on spring break, this can give families something to do.

“We think it’s important to showcase that you can take a short road trip to learn more to go to these sites and you can learn about Oklahoma our history and maybe some big events. Maybe you’re a student your learning about something in school and you want to know more we probably have a museum that has something more on that,” Brogdon said.

You can join the contest until March 31st and the OHS will announce the winner on April 3rd.

They will direct message the winner on social media with how to claim their prize.

One of those museums is near us in Altus so make sure to check it out

