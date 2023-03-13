Tuesday: morning precipitation, afternoon sunshine | 3/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light rain showers will continue to move east through tonight. Precipitation will come to an end overnight but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the mid 30s with light northeast winds. Another round of rain showers, with some freezing rain mixing in, appears likely for counties north of the Red River. Impacts look to be minimal. Some slick spots may develop on elevated roads or bridges/ overpasses.

All precipitation will end later in the afternoon from west to east. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Somewhat seasonal temperatures are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. South winds at 15 to 25mph. Wind gusts could reach near 40mph. We’ll stay dry on Wednesday but rain chances increase by Thursday. Some of these showers could potentially be strong to severe. As of right now, the models disagree on timing but we’ll continue to watch the trends and evolution of this system. Hazards look to be large hail and damaging winds.

Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. A strong cold front will move into Texoma Thursday afternoon. This will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and breezy winds behind the front. As the front dives south, wind gusts could reach 45mph overnight.

Friday morning will start near freezing for all locations but will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s during the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Saturday will remain dry and cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. A reinforcement of cold air moves in Saturday night cooling things off into the upper 40s and low 50s for the second half of the weekend and Monday of next week. Precipitation chances (unfortunately snow) looks possible for some western counties but the data is highly uncertain this far out. Another trend we’ll continue to watch as the week progresses on.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

