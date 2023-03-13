Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! For those who have the week off, I think I can speak for everyone when I say that we were hoping for some warm and sunny weather for most of this week. Spring break is one of the worst times for winter to come back from the dead, as unfortunately that looks to be the case for several days this week in Texoma, including today. Outside this morning we are seeing a band of light showers across North Texas and some very sporadic wintry mix in Southwest Oklahoma. Isolated precipitation will be expected today, though most will be dry. This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies north of the Red River, with some light clearing of the clouds in southwestern counties. Temperatures today will be 10-15° below average for this time of year, only topping out in the low 50s for most with some upper 40s and mid 50s sprinkled throughout. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Clouds will build back in tonight as temperatures will fall down to the freezing mark in the low/mid 30s tomorrow morning. Another disturbance around that time will see the return of rain showers to Texoma before and after sunrise. While coverage will be isolated, the near-freezing temps will support the chance for some wintry mix and freezing rain for northern and western counties. Thankfully accumulation will be low or non-existent, but still be cautious when hitting the road tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

As temperatures warm up tomorrow, most of the precipitation will transition to rain (outside of I-40) throughout the rest of the morning and the afternoon, staying isolated-to-scattered in coverage. Temperatures however won’t be much better than today, as we are only expected to top out once again in the low/mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

No rain is expected on Wednesday as we will be much warmer for the middle of the week with temperatures warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s. So while we may get to enjoy our first day of actual spring weather during spring break, keep in mind there is a reason for the warmer weather, and that is due to strong southerly winds. Winds on Wednesday will increase up to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. As of right now there is no wind advisories in effect, though that could change going forward. Expect slightly more sunshine than the previous days with partly cloudy skies.

Breezy winds will continue into Thursday out of the south at 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph, warming temperatures into the low 70s. This will occur ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and storms to Texoma in the afternoon, with the front sweeping through the viewing area that evening. Temperatures will plummet back down the the freezing mark on Friday morning with afternoon highs for the end of the week in the low/mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.