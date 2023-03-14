Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2-year-old drowns in vacation rental’s backyard pool: ‘It breaks me down’

Scottsdale police confirmed a child drowned in a home that is a short-term vacation rental. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a toddler has died after drowning in a home’s backyard pool.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a baby who was not breathing at an area home.

KPHO reports first responders arrived at the home and took the 2-year-old child to a hospital, but he later died.

Scottsdale police confirmed the home is a short-term vacation rental that was vacant at the time of the drowning. Police said the child’s grandmother was watching him at the time.

Alex Ventura said he called authorities and performed CPR at the scene.

He said he was walking to work Monday morning when he heard a woman yelling for help before he called 911.

“I followed her and saw a little kid on the ground. I saw foam out of his mouth, and he was all wet. So, I knew right away just to do CPR,” Ventura said.

He said he kept trying to save the boy’s life until help arrived.

“I started kind of almost crying and saying, ‘No, like wake me up or something.’ This is just crazy. It breaks me down,” Ventura said.

Officials with Scottsdale fire said these types of tragedies happen too often.

“You really have to have constant supervision over your children around the pool. Don’t rely on barriers. Don’t rely on the fences. Don’t rely on the gates,” Capt. Dave Folio said.

According to Ventura, constant supervision is key, and urged families to follow the fire department’s advice.

“Be careful with your babies. Be careful with your kids,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Randy Scott and Matt Barrie got their start here at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Barrie and Randy Scott of ESPN started here at KSWO
Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times but are...
Duncan performing manhole repairs, some streets affected
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
LIVE: Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
Santos, 34, has referred to the fabrications as harmless embellishments of his resume.
US Rep. Santos files paperwork for possible reelection bid
FILE - Lisa Finch, the mother of Andrew Finch, hugs Lorrie Hernandez, who is holding a portrait...
City of Wichita settles fatal SWAT shooting for $5 million
FILE - Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for...
Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’