Facilitator shares details about upcoming financial literacy courses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton will host a financial empowerment course starting Saturday, March 18.

The course is free and will run for 12 weeks, ending on June 3. There will also be two other 12-week sessions.

Each session will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will cover a different topic. The course’s facilitator, Reginald ‘Reggie’ Brown, came in-studio to discuss the intended goal of the courses.

“We have a general narrative that says no one understands finances, but I think we do,” Brown said. “And this course is really just a refresher and a reinforcement of what we already know.”

To sign up for the first course, visit the Bethlehem Baptist Facebook page.

