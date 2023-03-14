Is it winter break or spring break? | 3/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are waking up this morning to freezing and near-freezing temperatures once again across Texoma. This is allowing for a round of precipitation moving in from the west to fall not only as rain, but as sleet, freezing rain, and even snow. Accumulation shouldn’t pose that much of a risk, but be cautious when heading out the door. Precipitation will progress east throughout the morning and afternoon, transitioning back into rain showers as the temperatures warm up. Rain and cloud coverage will disperse by the mid/late afternoon, setting us up for much clearer skies this evening. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s and low/mid 50s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Some partly cloudy skies will build back in overnight with temperatures dropping down the the mid/upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning.

Sky coverage will stay partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the day on Wednesday. Strong winds will emerge out of the south/southwest at 15-25 mph in the afternoon, warming us back to average temps for this time of year in the upper 60s. Wind gusts will be as high as 30-35 mph. We will take a break from the rain chances tomorrow.

Showers and storms will begin firing up across Texoma around midday on Thursday ahead of a rapidly-moving cold front. Some of these showers and storms could be strong to severe, with the main concerns being damaging winds and large hail. the best coverage for these stronger storms will be along and east of I-44. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s ahead of the cold front with continuing winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. The cold front will swing through during the afternoon and should be fully to our south by the evening. This will bring strong winds gusts out of the north behind it up to 30-40 mph. As temperatures quickly cool off across the Southern Plains that night, there is the chance that some lingering precipitation could fall in the form of a wintery mix.

Morning lows on Friday will start out once again near-freezing as temperatures that afternoon will return to only topping out in the low 50s. Cloud coverage for Friday and this weekend will be partly-to-mostly cloudy as temperatures will remain in the low 50s and upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday due to reinforcing cold air. Model guidance is indicating that another wave of precipitation will arrive to Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday and Monday, with the main precipitation type being snow. Keep in mind we are still several days out from early next week and models are inconsistent on the data, so this is very much subject to change.

