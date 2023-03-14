Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Medicine Park Aquarium holds spring break camp

The kids camp is three days of fun.
The kids camp is three days of fun.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Spring break this week and the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center held a spring kids camp.

The kids camp is three days of fun.

It’s taking place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday.

While kiddos are at the camp they’re learning the entire time.

Over the course of the camp, campers will learn about biology, nature, and have plenty of outdoor activities like fossil digs, crafts, and more.

Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM

