Pet of The Week

Monday with the Mayor: Stan Booker provides updates on city manager search and more

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with City of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.

Booker discussed the decision-making process for Interim City Manager John Ratliff, the importance of upgraded security measures at city hall, and more.

Mayor Stan Booker joins 7News in-studio every 2nd Monday of the month in an effort to keep the public informed about important topics that may impact the city of Lawton residents.

