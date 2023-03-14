Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - What’s in the air we breathe? That’s a question NASA is now trying to better answer.

NASA says poor air quality is a threat to society. In a partnership with Smithsonian scientists and private companies, the agency will be launching an instrument into orbit that will measure what makes up the atmosphere every hour.

The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution, or “TEMPO,” instrument will be attached to a satellite that is set to launch in April and join a fleet of 25 other NASA missions.

NASA says current satellites monitoring the atmosphere can only measure North America sporadically. TEMPO’s orbit will keep it above the continent permanently, which is known as geostationary orbit. Many satelites circle the earth.

NASA said gencies can use that data to plan on tackling pollution after it is collected.

“The objective of NASA science missions is always driven by the science, the scientific understanding, making the data freely and openly available and relevant to agencies that have operational missions, but principally, NASA’s role here is to do the science, find the data and enable those agencies,” NASA Earth Science Director Dr. Karen St. Germain said.

NASA said the TEMPO satellite will be one of four they launch this year in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Randy Scott and Matt Barrie got their start here at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Barrie and Randy Scott of ESPN started here at KSWO
Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times but are...
Duncan performing manhole repairs, some streets affected
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM

Latest News

The settlement will go to the two children of 28-year-old Andrew Finch.
City of Wichita settles fatal SWAT shooting for $5 million
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
LIVE: Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
The Pentagon said they are continuing to assess if the incident with a Russian fighter jet and...
US continues to assess incident involving American drone, Russian jet