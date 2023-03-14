Parks Jones Realty housing report says homes selling for 98% of asking price

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time for your consumer headlines, and we’re starting things off right here in Lawton.

According to the latest numbers by Park Jones Realtors, they say right now there are 260 homes listed for sale across town.

Out of all the homes listed; they have an average asking price of more than $176,000.

Meanwhile, the average sold price is a little over $174,000.

Sellers received a little over 98 percent of their asking price on average.

And as far as how long the current listed homes are staying on the market, Park Jones Realtors say the 12 month average is 32 days, while half of those properties sold in 12 days or less.

There have been 1,861 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months -- which officials say equals a 155 sold properties per month on average.

