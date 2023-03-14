Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trykes and Tread Car Show coming soon

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Metro AMBUCS’ annual Trykes n Tread Car Show allows the non-profit organization to purchase and provide Amtryke’s to those with mobility limitations

Linda Mask, the Chairperson for the car show, and Annette Wiseman, the Publicity Coordinator for the car show joined us to give more details about the show and what it benefits..

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Randy Scott and Matt Barrie got their start here at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Barrie and Randy Scott of ESPN started here at KSWO
Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times but are...
Duncan performing manhole repairs, some streets affected
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM
Unseasonably winter-like weather for some days this spring break | 3/13 AM

Latest News

Sellers received a little over 98 percent of their asking price on average.
Parks Jones Realty housing report says homes selling for 98% of asking price
Tomorrow will be a hold on to your hat kind of day!
A windy but rain free Wednesday | 3/14PM
The kids camp is three days of fun.
Medicine Park Aquarium holds spring break camp
Andy Wallace spent 10 years keeping Texoma safe from severe weather.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Meteorologist Andy Wallace remembers his time at KSWO