A windy but rain free Wednesday | 3/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow will be a hold on to your hat kind of day! Before we get to tomorrows windy forecast, let’s first talk about tonight. Rain showers are exiting and we’re starting to see sunshine across Texoma! The mostly clear skies will continue this evening and overnight. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the mid 30s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 10mph.

Wednesday will remain precipitation-less with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds will start to increase by mid morning out at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be up to 40mph.

Rain showers will increase in coverage after daybreak where a few isolated showers are expected. By 10am, showers will intensify for counties along and south/east of I-44. The strongest of showers will produce thunder/lightning along with large hail and damaging winds. The top concern looks to be 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Rain coverage drops off heading into the late afternoon so not everyone will see rain. Whatever precipitation is left over after 8PM will transition over to snow showers, mainly for counties along I-40. All precipitation will exit by midnight on Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for all locations. Low 60s north with mid 70s south. Look for south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 40s. A strong cold front is going to move in late Thursday keeping wind gusts overnight in the low 40s.

Temperatures walking out the door will be near freezing for most locations. While Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies, cloud cover will gradually clear as the day goes on. Come the afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be another dry day with highs the in the mid 50s. Morning sunshine will become afternoon clouds. Light south to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another cold front will reinforce the cooler airmass overhead. This will result in highs for Sunday and Monday to remain in the upper 40s!

Unfortunately old man Winter is not done yet. A rain/snow mix looks possible for some west/southern counties on Monday but the timing is still uncertain this far out.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.