Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Wallace spent 10 years keeping Texoma safe from severe weather.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Andy Wallace remembers his time at KSWO
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Randy Scott and Matt Barrie got their start here at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Barrie and Randy Scott of ESPN started here at KSWO
Is it winter break or spring break? | 3/14 AM
Is it winter break or spring break? | 3/14 AM

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger