Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed

The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be a little more cautious in the kitchen and make sure your groceries are clean.

The 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce is out, and strawberries and spinach own the top two slots on the so-called “dirty dozen.”

Kale came in third place followed by two other greens: collard and mustard respectively.

The report also says nearly 90% of blueberries and green bean samples had concerning findings, including more kinds of pesticides than in previous years.

Health officials said exposure to food with pesticides could potentially be harmful, especially for pregnant women and children.

The researchers said, if you can’t buy organic, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, it’s important to properly wash the food items.

Avocados are on the top of the list for least-contaminated foods, followed by sweet corn.

The findings of this report came from nearly 47,000 samples tested by The Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Wallace spent 10 years keeping Texoma safe from severe weather.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Andy Wallace remembers his time at KSWO
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Randy Scott and Matt Barrie got their start here at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Barrie and Randy Scott of ESPN started here at KSWO
“It creates a lot of efficiency in the organizations, instead of a council member calling one...
The City of Lawton has filled a new position called City Council Relations Liaison

Latest News

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Newly released video shows the encounter at a downtown Phoenix hotel.
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, shares video of encounter with accuser
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs