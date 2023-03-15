Boys and Girls Club kicks off Adopt-A-Child campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Adopt a Child campaign at the boys and girls club in Lawton is now underway. Jacobi Crowley, the executive director of the club, said this fundraiser is to help as many children as possible have a successful future.

Crowley said he went to the boys and girls club as a kid, so he knows firsthand the impact it can have on one’s life.

“When you invest in an organization or program like ours, what you’re doing is investing in young people’s futures. Providing an opportunity for them that they may have never had before. So I think it’s important for the individuals that have the opportunity to give that they give,” Crowley said.

They offer several activities for kids to participate in. One of them is their after-school program. Sofia Richardson has attended that program for the last six years. She appreciates the help of getting her homework done.

“To get it done here not only do you have people around you to help you, but you also have more of a community to make you feel welcomed,” Richardson said.

Syreniti Eskridge started attending a year ago, she said the club has helped her hone in on her artistic skills.

“The staff members let me go in the art room and I have my art hanging around in here. Like I have the sunset paintings and they have some in the bathroom,” Eskridge said.

While this program helps kids, it also cost. Crowley doesn’t want that to be an issue for anybody and is hoping this fundraiser lets them help more kids.

“We don’t want the cost of any program of anything that we offer here at the boys and girls club to be an issue. Out of anything we want to make sure that every service that we provide is an opportunity for parents and families to be involved in,” Crowley said.

