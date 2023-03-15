Breezy winds bring spring-like temperatures today | 3/15 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This morning we are waking up to slightly warmer temperatures than this time yesterday, and thankfully it will finally feel like spring this afternoon with near-average temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Texoma. However, there is a reason for the seasonable temperatures, and that is breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind advisories are in effect for several counties in Southwest Oklahoma as a result both today and tonight. Cloudy skies will stick around through this morning, clearing gradually in the afternoon to become mostly sunny.

Winds will not flinch overnight as they will remain strong out of the south at 15-25 mph heading into tomorrow morning. Clouds will build back in to become overcast during this time. Due to the southerly winds and increased cloud coverage trapping in surface heat, temperatures will only fall down to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise on Thursday. An couple light isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the night.

Isolated chances for showers and storms are expected throughout the morning on Thursday, increasing to become scattered throughout the afternoon. Some strong-to-severe storms are in the mix during the afternoon tomorrow, with the best coverage being along and east of I-44. Main concerns will be wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and large hail up to the size of quarters. Rain coverage will largely cease by Thursday evening as a strong cold front will sweep through Texoma throughout the afternoon hours. This will usher in strong wind gusts out of the north at 30-40 mph, cooling us down rapidly to the freezing mark by early Friday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will depend on the speed and timing of the cold front, with most of us topping out in the low/mid 70s, though some in Southwest Oklahoma may only reach the mid 60s.

Due to the quick cool-down behind Thursday’s cold front, any lingering rain that night and Friday morning has the chance to transition into snow, with models showing coverage of any winter weather being regulated along and north of I-40. Morning lows on Friday will get back down below freezing as high temperatures that afternoon will be reminiscent of Monday and Tuesday, that being well-below average in the 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures on Saturday will not improve much as low/mid 50s are on tap for the first day of the weekend along with the build-back of mostly cloudy skies. Reinforcing cold air from the north will make conditions across the Southern Plains even cooler on Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Even though the spring equinox is next Monday, winter will decide to stick around up until that date as models are indicating the chance of a rain/snow mix for southern and western counties on Monday. This isn’t set in stone yet as guidance is uncertain at this time in regards to timing, coverage, and precipitation type.

