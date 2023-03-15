Lawton gym and Cameron sorority give back to cancer patients

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fliptastic Gymnastics held their first ever “Cozy up for cancer patients” event Wednesday, where they made hand-tied fleece blankets for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The event was held in partnership with Omega Zeta Theta Sorority from Cameron University.

One of the organizers said that this event has a special meaning to her and she’s happy to be able to do it.

Fleece flew at the gym as athletes, parents and coaches all worked to create special blankets for the patients.

Courtney Boggs-Marcham is a gym owner and member of Omega Zeta Theta. She said everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, and this event is a way of showing cancer patients they have support.

“We just want them to know that we as a community are thinking about them, we’re with them, that they’re not alone in this journey,” she said.

She’s also said even though they can’t give much, she at least wants to give hope.

“I’m hoping that through this initiative, we can at least create some kind of hope, encouragement, support,” Boggs-Marcham said. “Something that lets the cancer patient know here locally like, ‘hey, we’ve got you, we’re with you, we’re right here beside you in the fight.”

One of the gym’s athletes, Addyson Bradke, said she’s happy to have a chance to be able to work with her gym family on such a special project.

“I feel like it’s a great teamworking opportunity, and I feel like it all brings each other together.”

She also says it feels good to make a difference.

“I think it’s awesome,” Bradke said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity and it makes me feel great inside that I’m actually helping someone.”

Some of the kids are using a day of their spring break to give back to their community, which isn’t going unnoticed.

The items, including the blankets and socks, will be donated to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

The gym is also accepting monetary donations on top of the socks and blankets. For more information on how to donate, visit Fliptastic Gymnastics’ Facebook page.

