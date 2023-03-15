Expert Connections
Okla. AG requests audit of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office has requested an investigative audit into the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

In a press release, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said amid “swirling allegations” involving the OTA, he has asked State Auditor Cindy Byrd to audit the agency.

“I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” Drummond wrote in the March 15 letter to Byrd. “These concerns include but are not limited to improper transfers between the OTA and the Department of Transportation; improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls.”

In December, a Cleveland County district judge held that the OTA had willfully violated Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act because of vague wording in its January and February meeting agendas.

“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” Drummond wrote.

The entire letter can be read by clicking here.

