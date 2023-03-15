Thursday will be another windy day with severe storms in the early evening | 3/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon, evening and overnight will be windy. We’re looking at sustained winds out of the south at 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 50mph. Because of the strong wind gusts, a wind advisory is in place until 1AM Thursday morning for Comanche, Caddo, Kiowa, Washita and Beckham counties. With mostly cloudy skies and the south winds, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak tomorrow.

Isolated to scattered rain showers and maybe a few thunderstorms remain possible during the morning and early parts of the afternoon. Rain coverage won’t include everyone and it won’t be a wash out but I’d still grab the rain jacket as a precaution. Skies all day long will be mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid 60s north to the low 80s south. South winds at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 40s. Currently the forecast winds are not strong enough for a wind advisory tomorrow but it could change overnight/ tomorrow morning.

A cold front will move into Texoma mid afternoon (around 3PM) shifting winds to the north. This front will also spark strong to severe storms from 3PM-9PM. These storms will not only produce heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning but also quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts.

Keep in mind that once the cold front moves in, temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s and 50s by the early evening. Friday morning will drop to near freezing for all locations. Wind gusts will be in the mid 20s so wind chills for some could drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Morning clouds will taper off to afternoon sunshine on Friday. Highs will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts will diminish to near nothing by the evening hours.

On Saturday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

The models still disagree on timing but thankfully both are suggesting we’ll likely stay precipitation free (with the expectation of our SW counties anyway) on Sunday and Monday. As of right now, I have a 20 percent on both days.

Monday morning as the kiddos are walking out the door for school after spring break will be in the low to mid 30s. We’ll stay in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticpiated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures next Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s!

Have a great Thursday! -LW

