Wednesdays with Fort Sill: St. Patrick’s Day events

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is holding a celebration party and a 5k run in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, about their upcoming events and what people can expect.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, the Patriot Club will host a St. Patrick’s Day party. If you’d like to attend, all you have to do is show up wearing your best green-themed outfit. The party is free and open to the public, with food and drinks available to purchase.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Patriot Club, you can also celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by participating in their Shamrock 5k! The event is open to the public.

Tickets for the Shamrock 5k cost $35 and include a t-shirt and medal. Registration can be done online or in person at the Welcome Center or FIRES Fitness Center on post.

From 2:30 to 3:30 on Wednesday, March 22, at the welcome center, Fort Sill will also host a Budgeting for Baby seminar for expecting parents. The class will teach parents how to develop a financial plan for their baby, primarily focused on saving.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

