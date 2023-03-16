580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The roller derby season is in full swing, and Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls are preparing for their first game.

7News spoke with Marie Pihulic, co-captain of the 580 RollerGirls, and Brittany Kartvala, the captain, about the team and their goals.

Their first game against the Twister City team from Oklahoma City will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Great Plains Coliseum. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for track-side seats. Military personnel will get tickets for $8 with ID, and children under 10 get in for free.

The 580 RollerGirls also request canned goods donations at the game to support the Lawton Food Bank.

Fun fact: they are Lawton’s first women’s flat track roller derby league and are committed to empowering women and helping provide for the community.

For more information about the 580 RollerGirls and purchasing tickets, you can visit their Facebook page here.

