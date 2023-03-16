Expert Connections
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

