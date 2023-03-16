Expert Connections
Cooler temps after that strong cold front made its way through |3/16 PM

After the cold front that just made its way through, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for your Friday.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Afternoon Texoma!

As storms are expected to clear out over Texoma later tonight, we will see lows in the 40s from the strong cold front that made its way through. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the lower 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will stay dry throughout the day.

We will continue to see those cooler temperatures for your weekend as Saturday we will stay in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the NE at 10-15 mph. Sunday we will only see highs in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday we will continue the trend with the cooler temps with morning lows in the 30s. We will gradually increase in temperature to see highs in the lower 50s. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

We will finally see the 60s on Tuesday as we will have mostly cloudy skies with strong winds blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday will be another gusty day as we will see strong southerly winds blowing at 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

