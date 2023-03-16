Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is accused of dealing drugs and running from police.

According to court documents, police tried to pull over 33-year-old Zachary Tyler Hyatt of Lawton near Comanche County Memorial Hospital last Sunday.

He was driving a pick up truck which was reported stolen.

He stopped, and after a brief foot chase, cops caught up to Hyatt.

They found substances that tested positive for meth and cocaine, as well as marijuana.

He faces several charges including trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute, and eluding a police officer.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.