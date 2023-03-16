Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring

Expert Connections
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a man is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from home improvement stores.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports Adam Gilliland, 35, stole tools and equipment from different Lowe’s locations over the course of many weeks while being part of a retail theft ring.

According to KVVU, Gilliland stole tools in the value of $11,000 that included power equipment and welders from December 2022 until February of this year.

An employee confronted Gilliland during one of the thefts, but he threatened the worker and reached into his pocket as if to grab a weapon, police said.

The 35-year-old is also facing charges of stealing from a plumbing business. He allegedly stole about $7,250 worth of items when working for the business by purchasing tools and requesting the invoice be sent to the store.

Authorities said Gilliland ended up being fired by the company for not showing up for his scheduled shift.

Gilliland has a court date scheduled for March 28. He is currently being held without bail, records show.

