Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM

Good morning! A much warmer start to this morning than the past few days thanks to overcast skies last night and continuing winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Isolated showers and storms will begin popping-up across Texoma this morning, increasing in coverage to become scattered as we approach midday and this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s in Southwest Oklahoma, with upper 70s and low 80s for North Texas due to pre-frontal warming and winds out of the south/southwest at 15-25 mph. Mostly cloudy and overcast skies are expected again today.

A cold front will quickly sweep through Texoma this afternoon, reaching I-44 by 2pm and full clearing out of the viewing area by 5/6pm. Winds will immediately shift out of the north at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 35-45 mph as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, breezy enough to issue wind advisories across most of Texoma today and tonight. Ahead of that cold front, some of the storms could evolve to be strong-to-severe with the best coverage being east of I-44. Main hazards would be damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to the size of quarters.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will plummet, falling down to the 40s before sunset and eventually the low 30s and upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. Winds will stay breezy tonight out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight, clearing to become much clearer by the stay of the day tomorrow.

Friday will see the return of weather that we saw earlier this week as temperatures will only top out in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Winds should finally die down by tomorrow evening.

Saturday won’t be much different with temperatures again below-average in the low/mid 50s. Winds will be lighter out of the northeast at 5-15. Clouds will gradually build back in to become partly/mostly cloudy.

Reinforcing cold air will make us feel even cooler on Sunday as afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s along with partly cloudy skies. A light chance for precipitation is possible for southwestern Texoma counties in the form of a rain/snow mix. Most of us, including probably all of Southwest Oklahoma, will be dry.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday of next week with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 10-20 mph on both days. Temperatures will finally warm back up on Wednesday into the low 70s.

