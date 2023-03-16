Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

UPDATE: KSWO transmitter issues

A long way up: the KSWO tower in Lawton is 458 ft. tall, while the tower in Grandfield is...
A long way up: the KSWO tower in Lawton is 458 ft. tall, while the tower in Grandfield is nearly 1,000 ft.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Marilyn Cater
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People around Texoma have been calling, emailing, and in some cases, stopping us on the street to let us know they’re having issues getting channel 7.

We are very aware of the issue, and while we told you about some of the work we’ve been doing on our transmitters a few weeks ago, we want to give you an update.

We are waiting on nine parts to arrive from around the country to fix issues that started almost three years ago during an ice storm.

“The issues with these is that these aren’t the off the shelf clamps that I can go buy at the hardware store,” Chief Engineer Gabe Maldonado said. “With the size of these towers, the size of these antennas, this stuff is custom made. It’s made to order, so when we put the order in these things had to be made individually, one by one.”

Once we receive these parts and the weather has cleared up, we will be able to resume work on our transmitters.

We want this project done, but we want it to be done safely.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Wallace spent 10 years keeping Texoma safe from severe weather.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Andy Wallace remembers his time at KSWO
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Neely Tsoodle, a former reporter and anchor, spoke to 7NEWS about the impact the station made...
70th anniversary: Neely Tsoodle reflects on her time at KSWO
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond
Okla. AG requests audit of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Acting City Manager John Ratliff said he'd approve up to $50,000 towards hiring an outside firm.
Lawton City Council handles full agenda

Latest News

Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season
Don Armes on the desk with Tom Charles and Jennifer Baldwin.
70th ANNIVERSARY: Don Armes went from morning ag reporter at KSWO to State Legislator
After the cold front that just made its way through, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s...
Cooler temps after that strong cold front made its way through |3/16 PM