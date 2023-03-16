UPDATE: KSWO transmitter issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People around Texoma have been calling, emailing, and in some cases, stopping us on the street to let us know they’re having issues getting channel 7.

We are very aware of the issue, and while we told you about some of the work we’ve been doing on our transmitters a few weeks ago, we want to give you an update.

We are waiting on nine parts to arrive from around the country to fix issues that started almost three years ago during an ice storm.

“The issues with these is that these aren’t the off the shelf clamps that I can go buy at the hardware store,” Chief Engineer Gabe Maldonado said. “With the size of these towers, the size of these antennas, this stuff is custom made. It’s made to order, so when we put the order in these things had to be made individually, one by one.”

Once we receive these parts and the weather has cleared up, we will be able to resume work on our transmitters.

We want this project done, but we want it to be done safely.

