Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022

An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.
An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.(kswo)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite woman has been charged with Manslaughter following a fatal wreck in Jackson County back in August of 2022.

According to court documents, Rita Patterson was seen driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 283 north of Blair around 9 p.m. on August 20, 2022. The witness told Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after he passed the vehicle and called 911, he watched as the car crashed into another vehicle behind them.

Doris Kennedy was the driver of the second vehicle and died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Neely Tsoodle, a former reporter and anchor, spoke to 7NEWS about the impact the station made...
70th anniversary: Neely Tsoodle reflects on her time at KSWO
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season

Latest News

Each student, with the help of a flight instructor, was given the opportunity to take control...
LHS aviation
The city requests no thru traffic in the area and for drivers to continue using caution and...
Duncan road construction extended through most of next week
“I don’t want to be on camera. I’m scared to be on camera.” Those are the words Charles told...
70th ANNIVERSARY: The Legendary Tom Charles tells us about his time at KSWO
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM