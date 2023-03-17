Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite woman has been charged with Manslaughter following a fatal wreck in Jackson County back in August of 2022.

According to court documents, Rita Patterson was seen driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 283 north of Blair around 9 p.m. on August 20, 2022. The witness told Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after he passed the vehicle and called 911, he watched as the car crashed into another vehicle behind them.

Doris Kennedy was the driver of the second vehicle and died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.

