Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are right back where we started at the beginning of the week with cooler temperatures ahead on this Friday. For spring break, it seems like most of the days have felt a lot like winter. Makes the 90s we saw last Saturday feel like it was a long time ago. Today will be featuring mostly clear skies with lots of sunshine, but that’s the only thing we really got going for us today as temperatures will reach the low/mid 40s around lunchtime and the low/mid 50s later this afternoon. Winds have decreased a significant amount compared to yesterday, but they will still breeze out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Winds should become much lighter as we approach sunset, with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph this evening. They will become calm for most once the sun goes down and should stay that way throughout the night. A mix of clear nighttime skies and occasional clouds is expected as lows tomorrow morning will drop back down the the freezing mark.

Mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies are forecasted each day this weekend. While there’s not a lot going on this weekend, there will still be a lot to be desired as reinforcing cold air will continue funneling across most of the country due to upper-level northerly flow on the backside of an upper-level low pressure system. This will cause temperatures to not increase on Saturday and Sunday, with some of us looking to get even cooler into the low/mid 50s and upper 40s on both days. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph on Saturday, shifting out of the southeast at 5-15 mph on Sunday.

Zonal flow will emerge after the weekend, eventually shifting more out of the southwest approaching the middle of the week. This will be our road to recovery back to spring-like weather, though it will take a couple days to get there. The spring equinox, aka the “first day of spring” is on Monday, and while we will still be below average on that day, our warming trend will begin then as we will top out in the mid/upper 60s with the return of mostly cloudy skies. Winds will breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Stronger winds pick back up on Tuesday and Wednesday out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will help us warm back up into the mid/upper 60s on Tuesday and the upper 70s & low 80s on Wednesday. Both days will feature mostly cloudy skies along with an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday. An upper-level trough will begin moving in from the west heading into the late parts of next week, bringing with it our next round of showers and storms on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.