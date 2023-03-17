Expert Connections
Cool and dry weekend ahead | 3/17 PM

By Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures today have been cool, and they will not get any better over the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will climb only to the low 50s in the afternoon. Sunday will be very similar. Skies will be filled with more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the low 50s.

Monday will be the beginning of a warming trend where temperatures will increase to the upper 50s. The reason temperatures will begin to warm is because of a southerly wind that will bring warm air into the region. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. Showers will be light and accumulations should stay under 1/4 of an inch across all of Texoma. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Tuesday. The warmest day in the next seven days will be on Wednesday, where temperatures will sky rocket back into the low 80s.

Thursday is the next chance at widespread showers and a chance for storms. This system will also be associated with a weak cold front. Temperatures on Thursday will reach highs in the mid 70s, and highs next week Friday will reach the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

