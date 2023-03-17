Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan road construction extended through most of next week

The city requests no thru traffic in the area and for drivers to continue using caution and...
The city requests no thru traffic in the area and for drivers to continue using caution and observe warning signs.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is currently working on manhole repairs which were initially supposed to be finished by next Monday, however, construction has been extended.

The roadway on 10th street between Stephens and Duncan will now continue to be reduced to one lane until Thursday, March 23.

Local access to properties in the area will continue to be maintained at all time.

The city requests no thru traffic in the area and for drivers to continue using caution and observe warning signs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Neely Tsoodle, a former reporter and anchor, spoke to 7NEWS about the impact the station made...
70th anniversary: Neely Tsoodle reflects on her time at KSWO
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season

Latest News

“I don’t want to be on camera. I’m scared to be on camera.” Those are the words Charles told...
70th ANNIVERSARY: The Legendary Tom Charles tells us about his time at KSWO
An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.
Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight