Duncan road construction extended through most of next week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is currently working on manhole repairs which were initially supposed to be finished by next Monday, however, construction has been extended.

The roadway on 10th street between Stephens and Duncan will now continue to be reduced to one lane until Thursday, March 23.

Local access to properties in the area will continue to be maintained at all time.

The city requests no thru traffic in the area and for drivers to continue using caution and observe warning signs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.