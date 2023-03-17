Furry Friend Friday: American Stafford Shire Terrier Mix

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old American Stafford Shire Terrier male mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 18.

In honor of St. Patrick’s day, they’re holding an adoption special, making all adoptions $20 for Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

