Furry Friend Friday: American Stafford Shire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old American Stafford Shire Terrier male mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 18.

In honor of St. Patrick’s day, they’re holding an adoption special, making all adoptions $20 for Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

