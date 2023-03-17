LHS STEM students take to the skies to fly planes in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Lawton High School AOPA Aviation Program sent seven STEM students on a discovery flight.

It took place Friday afternoon with the help of Five-Bravo Aviation in Duncan.

Each student, with the help of a flight instructor, was given the opportunity to take control of an aircraft for the very first time.

One student said when he originally signed up for the class he was unaware that he’d be flying a real plane.

”It didn’t feel bad. I like to fly and it wasn’t too hard. My mom is happy for me and it’s one of my big passions and also one of my dad’s. I took this class and I didn’t know I was going to do something like this. I thought we were just gonna fly on simulators. It’s a great experience and I’m happy that I did it,” Clovis Charras said.

Afterward, a pinning ceremony was held to award the students with their wings.

