Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Test

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Strong cold front brings breezy winds and storms later today | 3/16 AM
Neely Tsoodle, a former reporter and anchor, spoke to 7NEWS about the impact the station made...
70th anniversary: Neely Tsoodle reflects on her time at KSWO
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season
580 RollerGirls prepare for first game of the season

Latest News

Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
After the cold front that just made its way through, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s...
Cooler temps after that strong cold front made its way through |3/16 PM
After the cold front that just made its way through, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s...
Cooler temps are back after the strong cold front
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM
Back to cooler weather to end off spring break | 3/17 AM