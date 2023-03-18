Warmer temperatures return next week | 3/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

Today we will start off with chilly temperatures with a morning low in the 30s. We will gradually increase, seeing highs in the low 50s. We will stay dry today seeing mostly sunny skies. We will have strong northerly winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a great day to enjoy with a light jacket.

Going into your Sunday, we will keep the cooler trend with highs in the low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

For the start of your week, we will see warmer air blowing in from the south at 15 to 25 mph. We will be slightly warmer than Sunday as we will see highs in the upper 50s. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout your day.

Tuesday, we will finally see the 60s again. We will have highs in the upper 60s with southerly winds blowing at 15 to 25 mph. Hold on to your hat as winds will be strong. We will see gusts in the low 40s! With a weak short-wave trough coming into the picture, we will see a low chance for isolated showers throughout your day.

We will finally reach the 80s by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 10 to 15 mph. We will also see some gusts in the upper 20s.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.