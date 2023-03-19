Bethlehem Baptist kicks off financial empowerment course

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bethlehem Baptist Church kicked off their financial empowerment courses Saturday morning.

The church held the first class off the free, 12-week, course and about a dozen people were in attendance.

Saturday’s lesson consisted of coming up with a financial plan and helping attendees get a better understanding of their finances.

Course facilitator Reginald Brown said this course is an additional tool for money management, discipline, and holding yourself accountable.

“We generally have enough money to do what we need to do on a daily basis, monthly basis, but if you plan it, I think you would have more,” Brown said.

Brown said there’s still time to sign up for the class through the Bethlehem Baptist Church Facebook page, or by simply showing up. Those interested can also contact Brown directly for one-on-one sessions.

The courses will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until June 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.