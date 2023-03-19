Cooler temperatures remain before warmer temperatures return in the middle of the week | 3/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

As we started the morning with a freeze, we will see temperatures in the low 50s today as your high. Southerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies and stay dry throughout your day.

For the start of your week, we will see morning lows in the upper 30s. Although, we will see warmer air blowing in from the south at 15 to 25 mph. We will be slightly warmer than Sunday as we will see highs in the upper 50s. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout your day.

Tuesday, we will finally see the warm 60s again. We will have highs in the upper 60s with southerly winds blowing at 15 to 25 mph. Hold on to your hat as winds will be strong. We will see gusts in the low 40s! With a weak short-wave trough coming into the picture, we will see a low chance for isolated showers early Tuesday morning and throughout your day.

We will finally reach the 80s by Wednesday with above average temperatures. We will also see mostly cloudy skies and should stay dry. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 15 to 25 mph. We will also see some gusts in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be our next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will see highs in the upper 70s before a cold front sweeps through, bringing temperatures back down to average for your Friday.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

