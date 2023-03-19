Great Plains Ambucs hosts Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Ambucs partnered with Lawton cornhole teams for the third “Bags for Cash” charity cornhole tournament.

There were close to 300 people participating in the 3-day tournament.

The goal is to raise money to provide amtryke bikes, ramps, and scholarships.

7-year-old Lincoln Brown was surprised with his own amtryke during the event.

Ambuc’s member Jimmy Roggenbuck said it’s important to him that kids have a chance to feel normal.

“ It provides independence for the kids with disabilities so that they can go out and ride with their brother or sister that’s on a normal bike so it gives them that opportunity to be just a normal kid instead of having a kid with disabilities, it’s just a normal kid on a special bike,” Roggenbuck said.

Ambucs also has a veterans program that allows adults to also receive a bike.

If you know someone that will benefit from an amtryke you can reach out to your local ambucs chapter for more information.

