Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.(Source: Indiana Silver Alert via CNN)
By Taylor Williams, WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Hundreds of people joined together Saturday to continue the search for a missing 14-year-old boy from Indiana.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie, WPTA reports.

Police say Scottie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Scottie alongside police Saturday. Some even traveled from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to join the search.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes and structures. Police searched fields and rivers.

The search will continue Sunday.

Scottie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.
Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight
Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
“I don’t want to be on camera. I’m scared to be on camera.” Those are the words Charles told...
70th ANNIVERSARY: The Legendary Tom Charles tells us about his time at KSWO

Latest News

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA tournament game,...
Fans cheer on Fairleigh Dickinson after upset of No. 1 seed Purdue
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
About a dozen people were in attendance in the first course of the 12-week session.
Bethlehem Baptist kicks off financial empowerment course