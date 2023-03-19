Temperatures begin warming trend tomorrow | 3/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow is the first day of Spring, and the week is shaping up to feel like spring. Monday will have temperatures in the upper 30s as the morning lows and will warm up to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected. Monday night into Tuesday morning there is a chance for isolated showers across Texoma. These showers will only leave trace amounts of accumulation. Showers will be gone by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will climb to the mid 70s across Texoma. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures peaking in the low 80s.

Thursday another round of rain rolls into the area, but this system will have strong to severe storms associated with it. As of now all severe hazards are on the table with this system. Weather models seem to be in good agreement that storms are likely, but the timing is still up in the air. I am leaning towards afternoon to evening storms, but this could change as we move closer to Thursday. We will be sure to keep you all updated with the latest information available, so be sure to check back throughout the week for updates on this system.

After the storms on Thursday, next weekend is looking great to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s all days, and skies will remain mostly sunny. Winds will stay light as well on all three days.

Have a great week and enjoy your first day of Spring! - Alex Searl

