Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Temperatures stay below average to begin the week | 3/18 PM

Next week temperatures will warm back up, and a chance for severe weather on Thursday
By Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Today has been a chilly day for March, and tomorrow it will continue that trend. Overnight tonight into tomorrow a hard freeze will happen and all Texoma will drop well below the freezing mark. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will warm up during the day with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon highs will reach into the low 50s. Southern winds will return tomorrow and begin a warming trend that will carry into the week.

Monday temperatures will be a bit warmer than Sunday reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Tuesday morning there is a 20 percent chance for precipitation across Texoma, but accumulations will stay under 1/4 an inch. The rain should clear by midday. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Wind will continue to be breezy at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures climbing all the way to the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday looks to have the potential to be our next big weather system. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon and nighttime across much of the Texoma region. We are still 5 days out, so our goal over the next few days is to narrow down the timing and location of this system. All hazards are possible with this severe weather. Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.
Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022
A Tik Tok influencer is in the spotlight here in Lawton after he posed as an underage girl to...
Catfishing vigilante in the spotlight
Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Next week temperatures will warm back up, and a chance for severe weather on Thursday
Temperatures stay below average to begin the week | 3/18 PM
Warmer temperatures return next week
Warmer temperatures return next week | 3/18 AM
Cool temperatures ahead this weekend, but conditions will remain dry
Cool and dry weekend ahead | 3/17 PM
Cool temperatures ahead this weekend, but conditions will remain dry
Cool and dry weekend ahead | 3/17 PM