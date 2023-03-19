Temperatures stay below average to begin the week | 3/18 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Today has been a chilly day for March, and tomorrow it will continue that trend. Overnight tonight into tomorrow a hard freeze will happen and all Texoma will drop well below the freezing mark. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will warm up during the day with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon highs will reach into the low 50s. Southern winds will return tomorrow and begin a warming trend that will carry into the week.

Monday temperatures will be a bit warmer than Sunday reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Tuesday morning there is a 20 percent chance for precipitation across Texoma, but accumulations will stay under 1/4 an inch. The rain should clear by midday. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Wind will continue to be breezy at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures climbing all the way to the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday looks to have the potential to be our next big weather system. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon and nighttime across much of the Texoma region. We are still 5 days out, so our goal over the next few days is to narrow down the timing and location of this system. All hazards are possible with this severe weather. Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

