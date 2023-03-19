Volkswagen enthusiasts gather for annual V-Dubs in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Volkswagen enthusiasts from all over the country were in Medicine Park on Saturday for the annual v-dubs in the park show.

This was the Volkswagen Club of Oklahoma’s 8th annual show.

Some members of the club even camped out over night for the big event.

The show was hosted by Fancy Nancy’s grill and bar, who spent days preparing for their arrival.

There were top picks for both new and older cars, each winner received a skateboard deck.

VDW board member, Angela Bumgarner says the brand has created a special bond between attendees.

“ It’s not only popular for the Volkswagen owners, but just Volkswagen lovers that want to come look at the cars enjoy coming to these shows and just seeing all the different Volkswagens they came in all varieties and there’s a lot of people that are just really lovers of Volkswagens,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner said due to venue changes she didn’t expect such a great response from the community.

Now she’s believes that next’s years show will be even bigger.

If you have a Volkswagen you can stop by, or set up the night before to get to know fellow Volkswagen lovers.

