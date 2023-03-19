Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Volkswagen enthusiasts gather for annual V-Dubs in the Park

By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Volkswagen enthusiasts from all over the country were in Medicine Park on Saturday for the annual v-dubs in the park show.

This was the Volkswagen Club of Oklahoma’s 8th annual show.

Some members of the club even camped out over night for the big event.

The show was hosted by Fancy Nancy’s grill and bar, who spent days preparing for their arrival.

There were top picks for both new and older cars, each winner received a skateboard deck.

VDW board member, Angela Bumgarner says the brand has created a special bond between attendees.

“ It’s not only popular for the Volkswagen owners, but just Volkswagen lovers that want to come look at the cars enjoy coming to these shows and just seeing all the different Volkswagens they came in all varieties and there’s a lot of people that are just really lovers of Volkswagens,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner said due to venue changes she didn’t expect such a great response from the community.

Now she’s believes that next’s years show will be even bigger.

If you have a Volkswagen you can stop by, or set up the night before to get to know fellow Volkswagen lovers.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
An arrest warrant was filed on Thursday for Patterson and her bond was set at $25,000.
Arrest warrant issued for woman involved in fatal wreck from August 2022
“I don’t want to be on camera. I’m scared to be on camera.” Those are the words Charles told...
70th ANNIVERSARY: The Legendary Tom Charles tells us about his time at KSWO
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Zackary Hyatt arrested for running from police and drug possession.
Lawton man arrested after running from police, possessing drugs

Latest News

7-year-old Lincoln Brown was surprised with his own amtryke during the event.
Great Plains Ambucs hosts Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament
After Hours with Cade Episode 5: Kane Kuhtti
After Hours with Cade Episode 5: Kane Kuhtti
After Hours with Cade Episode 5: Kane Kuhtti
After Hours with Cade Episode 5: Kane Kuhtti
About a dozen people were in attendance in the first course of the 12-week session.
Bethlehem Baptist kicks off financial empowerment course