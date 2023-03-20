Crews battling structure fire in NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several crews from Lawton and Fort Sill are working to contain a fire at the Paradise Mini-Storage in the area of NW 20th St and Kingsbury Ave.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. No word yet on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. 7News has a crew on scene now.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

