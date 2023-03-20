Expert Connections
Isolated showers overnight, warming into the 70s for Tuesday | 3/20PM

By Lexie Walker and Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few isolated to scattered light rain showers are expected through this evening and overnight. No severe storms are expected as the precipitation will stay light. Accumulations look to be less than a tenth of an inch for all locations. Cloud cover will remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures by daybreak dropping into the mid 40s. Winds unfortunately will stay breezy out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts up to 40mph.

All rain activity will wrap up after 10PM for all locations. Skies will remain partly cloudy following the early morning rain showers. While the light jacket may be needed walking out the door tomorrow, I don’t think you’ll need it come the afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Some areas to the north and west will see elevated fire conditions by the afternoon.

If you enjoyed Tuesday then you’ll absolutely love Wednesday! Highs will soar into the mid 80s for all locations under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover, no precipitation is expected. Keep in mind, this is nearly 20 degrees warmer compared to where we should be for this time of year. South winds sustained at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. With the warm temperatures, low relative humidity and strong south winds-- fire danger will become a concern due to the favorable environment.

Rain showers and severe storms return back into the forecast for Thursday. The timing right now looks to be during the afternoon and evening with all hazards (large hail, damaging winds, a few spin ups and localized flooding) on the table. Before the system moves in on Thursday, highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph.

Following the storm system, a cooler but more seasonable weather pattern is expected for Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

I know its only Monday but the weekend as of right now looks to be phenomenal. Both days will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Another front looks to move in late Sunday night cooling us off into the mid 60s by next Monday. This system may bring another round of scattered showers but it’s too early to tell.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

