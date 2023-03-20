Lawton Community Theater excited about new relationship with McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theater says they are continuing to move forward with plans to move into the Old National Guard Armory building after a recent Lawton city council meeting.

In 2021, the LCT was given permission by councilmembers to begin occupying the building and were given five years to develop a plan to rehabilitate and function in the armory.

On February 14, the city council transferred custodial care of the Armory and Carnegie Library to the McMahon Auditorium Authority Council and gave $250,000 and $100,000 respectively for rehabilitation efforts.

“Last year, when Lawton Community Theatre received the support from Lawton City Council to inhabit the National Guard Armory, our board, patrons and the entire community as a whole were beyond ecstatic,” said Lawton Community Theatre Board of Directors President Kaley Patterson Dorsey. “But as we got to looking into what it would actually take to get the building in shape, then making it a fully functional theater and then the cost associated with upkeep, the board realized that this was a project we couldn’t do on our own. So we reached out to our community partners who had experience in running a venue of big stature, which was the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.”+

LCT officials say the partnership was a natural step do to their longstanding relationship.

“When the McMahon Auditorium Authority presented the idea of them taking custodial care of the National Guard Armory, a light bulb went off in all our heads, ‘Like, this is what they do best,’” Harmon said. “And they wanted to support LCT with what they do best so that LCT can do what it does best, which is providing quality community theater. LCT and the community as a whole are beyond blessed for the McMahon Auditorium Authority to step up and take care of our community’s historic buildings while advancing the arts and humanities.”

Officials say they will continue to work with McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority and it’s rehab efforts at the Armory to provide quality community theater.

