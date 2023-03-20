Million meals campaign kicks off across four states

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank kicks off 13th annual Million Meals campaign for 2023.

The initiative runs through May 27 and has the goal of providing one million meals to 84 locally selected organizations throughout the bank’s four state coverage area.

The Lawton Food Bank will benefit from this year’s campaign.

Last year, more than 1.9 million meals were raised through monetary donations made directly to the bank’s local food partners. Since the campaign began in 2011, more than 20.6 million meals have been donated through more than $3.7 million collected.

Monetary donations will be collected through May 27 at Arvest branches, drive-thrus or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, Arvest customers also can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app.

